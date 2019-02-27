Spotify launches music streaming service in India

A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Spotify launched its music streaming service in India on Wednesday, stepping into a market crowded by local players including JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music and Airtel’s Wynk.

The Swedish company said it will offer local and international music to India’s 1.3 billion potential listeners and that users can also upgrade to Spotify Premium for 119 rupees per month.

In January, Spotify had announced a partnership with India’s largest music label T-Series, giving it access to a catalog of over 160,000 songs.