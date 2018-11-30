U.S. appeals court upholds Sprint patent verdict against Time Warner Cable

A man exits a Time Warner Cable branch in the Manhattan borough in New York, U.S. October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a roughly $140 million jury verdict in favor of Sprint Corp in its lawsuit accusing Time Warner Cable Inc, part of Charter Communications Inc, of using patented technology without authorization.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said there was sufficient evidence to support a Kansas jury’s determination in March 2017 that Time Warner infringed five Sprint patents.

Sprint’s patents, which the Overland, Kansas-based company has accused a number of competitors of infringing, relate to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology that facilitates the transmission of voice messages and phone calls.