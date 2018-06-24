FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 3:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sri Lankan court remands villagers in custody over beating to death of leopard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - A Sri Lankan court on Sunday ordered two suspects to be remanded in custody after their arrest over the beating to death of a leopard - animals which are endangered in the country.

FILE PHOTO: A leopard walks at Yala National Park in southern Sri Lanka August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

The leopard that was killed is said by villagers to have injured at least 10 people on Thursday as it hunted cattle and goats, and had eluded capture by officials.

The police are continuing an operation to arrest all those responsible.

“The Kilinochchi magistrate remanded the two suspects until June 29 after they were produced before the magistrate on Sunday,” police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara told Reuters.

Gunasekara said the police had arrested one suspect late on Saturday and another surrendered to them on Sunday morning.

Local television has shown irate villagers attacking a leopard in northern Kilinochchi district.

Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
