2 months ago
SS&C contacts PE firms to explore buyout interest - BBG
June 14, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 2 months ago

SS&C contacts PE firms to explore buyout interest - BBG

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financial software and services provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC.O) recently contacted several private equity firms to gauge interest in a buyout, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks between SS&C's management team and buyout firms have so far failed to move beyond a preliminary stage, as the firms have balked at SS&C's high valuation, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2ss8Ehx)

SS&C, which has a market valuation of about $7.8 billion, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the company were up 1.4 percent in premarket trading.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

