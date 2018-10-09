StanChart CEO criticizes media coverage of bank's Iran sanctions controls: memo

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) Chief Executive Bill Winters hit back at critical media coverage of the bank’s attempts to improve its financial crime controls, in a memo sent to hundreds of senior managers at the bank on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, looks on during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Winters sought to reassure staff about StanChart’s recent financial performance and progress mending flaws in regulatory compliance, after media reported last week that the lender faced a possible $1.5 billion fine for past Iran-related sanctions violations.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo but declined to comment further.