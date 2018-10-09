FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Business News
October 9, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

StanChart CEO criticizes media coverage of bank's Iran sanctions controls: memo

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered (STAN.L) Chief Executive Bill Winters hit back at critical media coverage of the bank’s attempts to improve its financial crime controls, in a memo sent to hundreds of senior managers at the bank on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank, looks on during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Winters sought to reassure staff about StanChart’s recent financial performance and progress mending flaws in regulatory compliance, after media reported last week that the lender faced a possible $1.5 billion fine for past Iran-related sanctions violations.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo but declined to comment further.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.