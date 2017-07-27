FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 12 days ago

Starbucks says coffee needs 70 percent locked in for FY2018: CFO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cup of coffee rests on a counter at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 10, 2017.Mohammad Khursheed/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) has locked in all of its coffee needs for fiscal 2017 and 70 percent of needs for the following year, Scott Maw, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, said on Thursday.

The Seattle-based company has locked in prices for fiscal 2018 at prices comparable to those from the current fiscal year, Maw said on an conference call to discuss earnings. That compares to more than 50 percent hedged for fiscal 2017 at this time last year.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bernard Orr

