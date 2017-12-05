FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statoil presents $5.9 billion Castberg oilfield development plan
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
December 5, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 2 days ago

Statoil presents $5.9 billion Castberg oilfield development plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil (STL.OL) presented long-awaited investment plans on Tuesday for its Arctic Johan Castberg oil discovery, which is expected to cost 49 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.89 billion) to develop ahead of a 2022 production start-up.

Norwegian oil company's Statoil logo is seen at their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Statoil initially estimated a cost of more than 100 billion crowns for Castberg, making the field unprofitable at current oil prices, but had vowed to work with suppliers to reduce the investment.

In June, Statoil said revised Castberg plans would be presented by the end of the year.

“This makes the Johan Castberg project the biggest offshore oil and gas development to be given the go-ahead in 2017,” the company said, adding that it would be the sixth field to come on stream off the coast of northern Norway.

Partners in Castberg, which is believed to hold between 450 million and 650 million barrels of oil equivalents, are Statoil with 50 percent, Italy’s Eni (ENI.MI) with 30 percent and Norway’s state-owned Petoro with 20 percent.

As part of the announcement, engineering company Aker Solutions (AKSOL.OL) won a contract worth 4 billion Norwegian crowns to build subsea systems and provide design and procurement services.

“The field is essential for continuous production growth on the Norwegian continental shelf for Statoil from 2022 onwards,” Danske Bank analyst Anders Holte said.

“The field is one of the few remaining large developments offshore Norway and as such it’s important for the long term outlook for Statoil’s liquids production.”

($1 = 8.3126 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Terje Solsvik and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.