JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Steinhoff (SNHG.DE) (SNHJ.J) is not able give the magnitude of a accounting irregularities in its books, it said on Tuesday, as the South African retailer grapples to contain the worst crisis in its five-decade history.

FILE PHOTO: A Poundland employee checks products in a store in London, Britain November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

In a presentation prepared for its meeting with lenders in London later in the day, Steinhoff also pleaded for support from its creditors to maintain stability.