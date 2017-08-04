NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone for disturbance south of Cabo Verde Islands

(Reuters) - A complex area of disturbed weather, associated with a broad low pressure system, extending from about 400 miles (645 km) south to about 600 miles (965 km) southwest of Cabo Verde Islands off West Africa has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Environmental conditions are seen favorable for gradual consolidation and development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week over the eastern or central tropical Atlantic Ocean, the NHC added.

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea has a 20 percent chance of strengthening to a tropical cyclone in the next two days, it said, adding that the

system could produce brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds over Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao on Thursday night and Friday.