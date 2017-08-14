FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC sees 20 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands
#Environment
August 14, 2017 / 12:07 PM / a day ago

NHC sees 20 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A broad trough of low pressure southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

"Environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for development of this disturbance for the next several days while it moves westward at about 15 miles per hour over the tropical Atlantic," the NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

