NHC sees 30 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde

(Reuters) - A low pressure system about 600 miles (966 km) south-southeast of the Cape Verde islands has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

A tropical depression could form early next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 miles per hour across the low latitudes of the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.