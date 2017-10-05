FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Depression 16 could become a storm on Thursday: NHC
October 5, 2017 / 3:14 AM / 13 days ago

Tropical Depression 16 could become a storm on Thursday: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression 16 in the Caribbean Sea could strengthen into a tropical storm before it moves inland over northeastern Nicaragua on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The depression was about 95 miles (155 km) south-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh), the NHC said.

“On the forecast track, the center of the depression should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras on Thursday and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday,” it said.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry

