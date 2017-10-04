Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in southwestern Caribbean Sea

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The depression is about 25 miles (40 km) south-southwest of San Andres island with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the NHC said.

The depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across eastern Honduras and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, it added.