FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in southwestern Caribbean Sea
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 4, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 14 days ago

Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in southwestern Caribbean Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The depression is about 25 miles (40 km) south-southwest of San Andres island with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the NHC said.

The depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across eastern Honduras and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, it added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.