Tropical storm Cindy makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Cindy made landfall in southwestern Louisiana on Thursday morning and is expected to weaken over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Cindy, located about 30 miles (45 km) west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), is expected to weaken into a tropical depression later on Thursday, the forecaster said.

"On the forecast track, the center will move into southeastern Arkansas early Friday, and into Tennessee later on Friday."