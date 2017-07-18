FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 17 days ago

Rains from storm Don beginning to spread over Windward Islands: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rains from tropical storm Don were beginning to spread over the Windward Islands, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

The storm is about 130 miles (210 km) south-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the NHC added.

Little change in strength was forecast before Don moves through the Windward Islands, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

