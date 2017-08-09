FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 4 days ago

Franklin now a hurricane, nearing Mexico oil state: U.S. NHC

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Franklin, upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane from a tropical storm, is expected to hit eastern Mexico's key oil-producing Gulf state of Veracruz on Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Franklin, the first hurricane of the Atlantic's season, was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h) and was about 105 miles (170 km) northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Some additional strengthening is expected until the center crosses the coast (in the Mexican state of Veracruz). Rapid weakening is expected after landfall in Mexico," NHC added.

Reporting by Julia Love; Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

