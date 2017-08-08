Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Franklin over portions of Yucatan Peninsula: NHC

Branches are seen on the beach after the passing of Tropical Storm Franklin in Majahual in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico August 8, 2017.

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Franklin was bringing heavy rains to portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

The storm was located about 40 miles (65 km) east of Campeche, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC said. Some additional weakening may occur until the center of the storm moves back over water, the forecaster said, adding that strengthening is expected thereafter until landfall occurs in mainland Mexico.