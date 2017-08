(Reuters) - Tropical storm Franklin, located about 325 miles (525 km) east-southeast of Chetumal, Mexico, slightly strengthened over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The center of the storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h), will pass north of Honduras and then approach the east coast of Yucatan peninsula later on Monday, the NHC said.