5 days ago
Franklin to make landfall in east coast of Yucatan peninsula Monday evening: NHC
August 7, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 5 days ago

Franklin to make landfall in east coast of Yucatan peninsula Monday evening: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Franklin is becoming better organized and could be near hurricane strength by the time landfall occurs Monday evening on the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm is located about 265 miles (425 kms) east of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said.

"The government of Mexico has issued a Hurricane Watch for a portion of the eastern Yucatan peninsula from Chetumal to Punta Allen," the forecaster added.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

