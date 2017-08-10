Hurricane Franklin to make landfall over next several hours: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Franklin is expected to make landfall and bring torrential rains over the next several hours as it crosses the coast of eastern Mexico's key oil-producing Gulf state, Veracruz, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The Category 1 hurricane is located about 70 miles (110 km) north of Veracruz, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h), the NHC said.

"Some fluctuations in intensity are likely before landfall, but the hurricane should weaken rapidly as it moves farther inland," the weather forecaster added.