FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Franklin to make landfall in east coast of Yucatan peninsula Monday evening: NHC
Sections
Featured
China confirms it will amend party constitution
WORLD
China confirms it will amend party constitution
Man City dazzle after Liverpool-United bore draw
SOCCER
Man City dazzle after Liverpool-United bore draw
India's 'sexpert' gets a documentary
EDITOR'S PICKS
India's 'sexpert' gets a documentary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 7, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 2 months ago

Franklin to make landfall in east coast of Yucatan peninsula Monday evening: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Franklin is becoming better organized and could be near hurricane strength by the time landfall occurs Monday evening on the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm is located about 265 miles (425 kms) east of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said.

“The government of Mexico has issued a Hurricane Watch for a portion of the eastern Yucatan peninsula from Chetumal to Punta Allen,” the forecaster added.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.