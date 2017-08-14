FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Tropical storm Gert could become hurricane by Wednesday: NHC
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Three CEOs resign from Trump council over Charlottesville
Virginia Violence
Three CEOs resign from Trump council over Charlottesville
Revenue surge for Tencent from popular fantasy game
Technology
Revenue surge for Tencent from popular fantasy game
As India marks 70 years of partition, memories fresh of bloodshed
India at 70
As India marks 70 years of partition, memories fresh of bloodshed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 14, 2017 / 3:07 AM / a day ago

Tropical storm Gert could become hurricane by Wednesday: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Gert, located about 485 miles (785 km) west-southwest of Bermuda, could strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was becoming better organized over the western Atlantic and packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC said.

Gert is moving north-northwestward and is expected to be about midway between Bermuda and North Carolina on Tuesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.