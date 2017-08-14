FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
Tropical storm Gert expected to become hurricane by late Tuesday: NHC
August 14, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 13 hours ago

Tropical storm Gert expected to become hurricane by late Tuesday: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Gert is expected to strengthen into the second hurricane of the Atlantic season by late Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Monday.

The storm is located about 460 miles (735 km) west-southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds 60 mph (95 km/h).

Swells generated by Gert will begin to affect portions of the coast of North Carolina and Virginia later today, the NHC added.

(This version of the story repeats to attach alerts).

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum

