Tropical Storm Gert strengthens, expected to become hurricane late Monday

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Gert continued to strengthen and is expected to develop into the second hurricane of the Atlantic season by late on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Monday.

The storm was located about 455 miles (735 km) west-southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds 70 mph (110 km/h), and forecast models showed it veering northeast away from land.

A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected late Tuesday or Tuesday night, the NHC added.