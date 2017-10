FILE PHOTO: A truck delivering fuel passes a U.S. flag on a highway US 1 following Hurricane Irma in Islamorada, Florida, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday it had approved an emergency fuel waiver for diesel in Florida for the response effort to Hurricane Irma.

“EPA has waived the highway diesel fuel red dye requirements to allow the use of 15 parts per million sulfur non-road diesel fuel for on-highway vehicles in Florida” through Oct.6, the agency said in a statement.