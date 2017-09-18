In Florida after Irma, 391,000 customers still without power

(Reuters) - Florida utilities said on Monday they restored power to about 95 percent of the 7.8 million homes and businesses knocked out by Hurricane Irma, leaving some 391,000 customers still without electricity.

Based on the number of individuals each customer represents, that leaves over 800,000 people sweltering in the Florida heat without air conditioning.

Most of the remaining outages were in Florida Power & Light’s service area in the southern parts of the state. FPL, the state’s biggest electric company, said 239,000 customers had no power, down from more than 3.6 million on Sept. 11.

NextEra Energy Inc’s (NEE.N) FPL, which serves nearly 5 million homes and businesses, has said it expects to restore power to essentially all customers in the hard-hit western part of its territory by Sept. 22.

Outages at Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), which serves the northern and central parts of Florida, fell to about 100,000 from a peak of around 1.3 million on Sept. 11.

In coming days, temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s and low 90s Fahrenheit (low 30s Celsius) in Jacksonville and Miami, the two biggest cities in Florida, according to meteorologists at AccuWeather.

Irma hit southwestern Florida on Sept. 10 as a Category 4 hurricane, the second most severe on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. On Sept. 11, when most customers were without power, the storm weakened to a tropical depression.