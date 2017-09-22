Jose weakens into post-tropical cyclone off New England: NHC

Deadly Hurricane Maria, now a Category 3 and expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday night and Friday is seen with Hurricane Jose (top) in the Atlantic Ocean in this NOAA's GOES East satellite image taken at 15:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on September 21, 2017. Courtesy NASA/NOAA GOES Project/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Jose, previously a tropical cyclone, has weakened into a post-tropical storm off the southeastern coast of New England in the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The post-tropical cyclone is about 145 miles (230 km) southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour) and is likely to weaken further in the next two days, the NHC said.