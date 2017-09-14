FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jose weakens to a tropical storm: NHC
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 14, 2017 / 3:17 PM / a month ago

Jose weakens to a tropical storm: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Irma, downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday, is shown over Florida, along with Hurricane Jose (R) making a looping path in the western Atlantic Ocean in this NASA GOES satellite image taken at 1600 EDT (2000 GMT) on September 11, 2017. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Jose, previously a hurricane, has weakened to a tropical storm but is expected to restrengthen by the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Jose is about 520 miles (840 km) south-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Some restrengthening is forecast to begin on Friday, and Jose will likely become a hurricane again by the weekend,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.