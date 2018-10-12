Hurricane Leslie may become post-tropical cyclone on Saturday: NHC

(Reuters) - Atlantic Hurricane Leslie is expected to transition into a hurricane-force post-tropical cyclone on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

“Weakening is forecast after Leslie moves inland over the Iberian Peninsula, and the post-tropical cyclone is expected to dissipate by Monday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Leslie, a Category 1 hurricane, is located about 895 miles (1,445 kilometers) south south-west of Lisbon, Portugal, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h), NHC said.

The storm is expected to bring significant wind and rain impacts to portions of Portugal and Spain Saturday night and Sunday, the forecaster said.