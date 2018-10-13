Hurricane Leslie expected to weaken as it moves toward Iberian Peninsula: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Leslie is forecast to weaken slightly as it moves east toward the Iberian Peninsula on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The Category 1 hurricane is expected to produce dangerous winds, surf and heavy rainfall in Portugal and Spain on Saturday night and Sunday, the center said.

Leslie was located 580 miles (935 km) east of the Azores as it produced maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the NHC said.

The storm is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone and dissipate by Sunday night or Monday.