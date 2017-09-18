FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Maria expected to strengthen near Leeward Islands: NHC
September 18, 2017 / 3:04 AM / a month ago

Hurricane Maria expected to strengthen near Leeward Islands: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Maria is expected to intensify as it moves near the Leeward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The hurricane is about 210 miles (340 km) east-southeast of Dominica with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km per hour), the NHC said.

“Maria is likely to affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by mid-week as a dangerous major hurricane,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry

