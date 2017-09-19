FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hurricane Maria regains Category 5 hurricane strength: NHC
#Environment
September 19, 2017 / 6:16 AM / a month ago

Hurricane Maria regains Category 5 hurricane strength: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Maria has intensified and regained its Category 5 hurricane strength, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Maria, which made landfall in Dominica as a Category 5 storm on Monday night, is about 205 miles (325 km) southeast of St. Croix with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h), it said.

The hurricane is expected to move towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday night and Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

