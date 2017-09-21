FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says Puerto Rico obliterated by Hurricane Maria
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Wider image: Indonesian villages pit wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 21, 2017 / 2:49 PM / a month ago

Trump says Puerto Rico obliterated by Hurricane Maria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Hurricane Maria “totally obliterated” the U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico with its electrical grid destroyed.

Trump told reporters during a meeting with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko that he would visit Puerto Rico at some point. He did not specify a time.

He described Puerto Rico as in “very, very, very perilous shape” and said U.S. emergency authorities were starting to work on helping in the recovery.

Reporting By Steve Holland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.