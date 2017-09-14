FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Max forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
September 14, 2017 / 1:26 AM / in a month

Tropical storm Max forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical storm Max formed on Wednesday off Mexico’s Pacific coast, but it was not expected to gain much strength before making landfall near the resort of Acapulco on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Max was located about 105 miles (170 km) west-southwest from Acapulco with winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the Miami-based center said. Heavy rains from the storm may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, the center said.

A tropical storm warning was in effect across most of the coast of the state of Guerrero, from Zihuatanejo to Punta Maldonado.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Sandra Maler

