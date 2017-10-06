FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron says pipeline unit will stop accepting crude ahead of Nate
October 6, 2017 / 5:42 PM / in 11 days

Chevron says pipeline unit will stop accepting crude ahead of Nate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Friday its pipeline subsidiary will not accept or deliver crude oil until after Tropical Storm Nate.

Chevron Pipe Line Co has a network of 4,100 miles (6,598 km)of pipe that moves more than 1.3 million barrels of crude, refined products and chemicals.

Chevron on Thursday had already stopped all oil and natural gas production at its offshore platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Nate, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall late Saturday in Louisiana, near several major refineries.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown

