Hurricane Nate shuts in 92 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output
October 7, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 10 days ago

Hurricane Nate shuts in 92 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Hurricane Nate has shut in 92 percent of oil output and 77 percent of natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, according to the latest U.S. government estimate.

The storm, which is expected to make landfall on the central U.S. Gulf Coast late on Saturday, has halted offshore production amounting to 1.61 million barrels per day of oil and 2.48 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Saturday.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Marguerita Choy

