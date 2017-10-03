FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. financial regulations debate poses 'false choice': CFTC chairman
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa Investment Summit
October 3, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 14 days ago

U.S. financial regulations debate poses 'false choice': CFTC chairman

Michelle Price, Pete Schroeder

1 Min Read

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Christopher Giancarlo discusses financial regulation in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Political debate over how to reform post-crisis rules has created a “false choice” that is obscuring other big emerging challenges to the financial markets such as digitization and cyber risk, the chair of the top U.S. derivatives regulator warned on Tuesday.

“There seems to be this narrative that there’s only two choices about where we are today in markets – it’s either we keep everything the way it is, or we roll back ... it’s a binary set of options,” Christopher Giancarlo, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, told a Reuters Summit in Washington D.C.

He added regulators and policymakers should focus on calibrating the Dodd Frank Act to ensure it is fit for purpose.

Policymakers also needed to focus on other emerging issues not covered by Dodd Frank, including the digitization of markets and cyber risk, he said.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.