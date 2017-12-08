FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Sun Art partners Alibaba to boost store efficiency; shares jump
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Apple in talks to acquire music identification app Shazam
Technology
Apple in talks to acquire music identification app Shazam
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 8, 2017 / 6:08 AM / Updated a day ago

China's Sun Art partners Alibaba to boost store efficiency; shares jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Sun Art Retail Group, China’s top hypermart operator, said on Friday its stores will use Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s software solutions and online transaction data to improve business efficiency, sending its shares up 5 percent.

FILE PHOTO: An employee waits for customers at Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing, China, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The co-operation agreement between Sun Art and Alibaba follows a $2.9 billion investment in Sun Art announced by Alibaba last month in the e-commerce giant’s latest push into offline retail portfolio.

In a statement, Sun Art said the new alliance will enable it to benefit from Alibaba Group’s digital ecosystem.

Sun Art will adopt “Taobao Daojia”, the Alibaba business model that aims to enable traditional hypermarket and supermarket businesses to increase business efficiencies by utilizing internet technologies and traffic at Taobao, Alibaba’s marketplace.

Under the deal, Sun Art’s stores will have access to the online platform provided by Alibaba Group unit Alibaba Zetai, adopt its check-out equipment and hardware, and share certain transactional raw data. Alibaba will also offer last-mile delivery services for products sold on the online platform.

The two groups will also cooperate in procurement and product sourcing.

Sun Art will pay to Alibaba Zetai a fee of a fixed percentage of the value of online transactions completed through the platform, it said.

Sun Art’s shares rose as much as 5 percent on Friday, and were up 4 percent by midday.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.