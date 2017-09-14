FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunTrust to pay more than $1.1 million to settle U.S. charges over investment fees
#Business News
September 14, 2017 / 3:46 PM / a month ago

SunTrust to pay more than $1.1 million to settle U.S. charges over investment fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) has agreed to pay more than $1.1 million to settle U.S. charges that its investment subsidiary had improperly collected avoidable fees from clients, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

In a statement, the SEC said it had charged the Atlanta-based investment services unit for “improperly recommending more expensive share classes of various mutual funds when cheaper shares of the same funds were available.”

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

