FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suzuki says EV battery supply deal possible with Toyota-Panasonic
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Asia
December 14, 2017 / 2:55 AM / 2 days ago

Suzuki says EV battery supply deal possible with Toyota-Panasonic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp’s (7269.T) president said the Japanese automaker will not join efforts by Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Panasonic Corp (6752.T) to develop batteries for electric vehicles, but a supply deal could be possible.

The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Toyota on Wednesday said it is considering making EV batteries with Panasonic to help meet its goal for green cars to comprise half of global sales by 2030.

    Automakers are competing to launch more EVs to meet tightening regulations on vehicle emissions, and have been announcing partnerships with parts suppliers and other companies to meet the high costs of developing new technologies.

    Toshihiro Suzuki, speaking at a product launch in Tokyo on Thursday, told reporters there was “no room” to join the tie-up between Toyota and Panasonic, but that a supply arrangement was possible.

    Suzuki and Toyota have agreed to trade expertise in parts supplies and research and development, including selling electric vehicles in India.

    Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Christopher Cushing

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.