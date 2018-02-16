FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 12:48 PM / a day ago

Swedish central banker Floden gets renewed mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - One of the Swedish central bank’s most hawkish rate-setters, Deputy Governor Martin Floden, has had his mandate extended for another six years, the Riksbank’s General Council said on Friday.

Economics professor Floden joined the six-member board in 2013 and his mandate is now extended until May 21, 2024.

“Martin Floden has contributed a high level of competence within the financial and macroeconomic fields,” the General Council said in a statement.

“He has carried out his work in an excellent manner and complements the other Board members well.”

Reporting by Daniel Dickson

