February 7, 2018 / 7:44 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Softbank in talks to buy stake in Swiss Re: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp (9984.T) is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re AG (SRENH.S) worth $10 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Softbank is looking to purchase up to a third of Swiss Re's shares at a premium, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2FUF0Eb)

    The talks still could fall apart and there might not be a deal, the newspaper said.

    The companies were not immediately available for comment.

    The reinsurer’s shares closed at 90.18 Swiss francs on Wednesday.

    Reporting by Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

