Turkish soldier killed by YPG in northern Syria: defence ministry

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - One Turkish soldier was killed and three were slightly wounded in northern Syria on Tuesday during an attack by the Kurdish YPG militia, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said.

The attack took place in a region where Turkey carried out a cross-border operation dubbed Euphrates Shield in 2016 to drive Islamic State militants and the YPG from its border with Syria. Turkey regards the U.S.-backed YPG as a terrorist organisation.

The defence ministry statement said the Turkish army opened fire in retaliation against YPG targets. It did not give further details on the whereabouts of the attack.