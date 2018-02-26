Taiwan's January export order growth to slow slightly: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders in January are expected to rise for the 18th straight month but at a slower pace than in December, as demand for the island’s technology products remained robust, a Reuters poll showed.

Export orders in January were forecast to expand 16.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts in the poll. That compared with a 17.5 percent pace of growth in December and 11.6 percent in November.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.