Vodacom Tanzania says MD questioned by police over network use

FILE PHOTO: A branch South African mobile communications provider Vodacom in Cape Town is shown in this picture taken November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Vodacom Tanzania’s managing director and several other employees were questioned by the police on Wednesday over the alleged fraudulent use of network facilities, the company said.

“No formal charges have been (brought) against these employees, but we have been advised that they may appear in court today,” Vodacom Tanzania said in a statement.

Hisham Hendi was appointed as managing director last month after serving as acting chief executive since September 2018.

The company said he was not immediately available to comment.

Vodacom is Tanzania’s leading telecom company by the number of mobile subscribers, with about 32 percent of the country’s 40 million mobile subscribers, ahead of Tigo Tanzania, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Millicom, and a local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel.

After taking office in 2015, President John Magufuli launched an anti-corruption drive and vowed to stamp out tax evasion by multinational companies in Tanzania’s mining and telecoms sectors. In 2016, Magufuli’s government demanded that telecom companies list at least 25 percent of their shares on the local stock exchange. Vodacom is the only telecom firm to have listed.

Last year, Tanzanian authorities charged five current and former employees of Acacia Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, with money laundering and tax evasion.