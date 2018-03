WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run stock exchange GPW (GPW.WA), along with state fund PFR, has submitted a non-binding offer to buy a 71.7-percent stake in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange TASE, GPW said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Last week, a source close to TASE said that more than ten stock exchange operators have shown an interest in buying a controlling stake.