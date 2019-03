FILE PHOTO: Showroom attendants polish a vehicle under a Jaguar logo at a Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

(Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd is exploring options for its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, including a potential stake sale, Bloomberg Quint reported on Friday, citing a Bloomberg report.

Tata Motors’ shares jumped on the news, gaining as much as 3.7 percent to 184 rupees.