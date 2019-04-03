Deals - Asia
April 3, 2019 / 8:50 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

India's Tata Steel says supports logic of joint venture with ThyssenKrupp

FILE PHOTO: A steel worker from Germany's industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG takes a sample of raw iron from a blast furnace at Germany's largest steel factory in Duisburg, Germany, January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd said on Wednesday that it supports the logic behind a joint venture with ThyssenKrupp, days after the companies submitted proposals to the European Commission to get a nod to the proposed partnership.

“We continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with the European Commission and believe our proposals address their concerns, and still very much support the industrial logic of the joint venture,” said a Tata Steel spokesman in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp had proposed to combine their steel operations Europe, which would form the region’s second-biggest steelmaker. However, the deal has not been approved because of concerns about its impact on competition.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Christian Schmollinger

