September 20, 2017 / 4:41 PM / in a month

Permira puts TeamViewer sale on hold: Frankfurter Allgemeine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira has postponed plans to sell German business software maker TeamViewer in the hope of fetching a higher price at a later date, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing financial sources.

Permira had signaled to TeamViewer’s management that it would wait another one to two years to sell the business, the paper said on Wednesday.

Representatives of Permira were not immediately available for comment.

Sources close to the matter had told Reuters in July that buyout funds Hellman & Friedman and Vista Equity Partners had made rival bids for TeamViewer for a potential $2 billion deal.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman

