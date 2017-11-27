FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli cybersecurity firm Illusive gets deal with OakNorth bank
November 27, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 days ago

Israeli cybersecurity firm Illusive gets deal with OakNorth bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Illusive Networks, an Israeli cyber security firm specializing in “deception technology”, said on Monday it signed a deal to provide its platform to British specialist bank OakNorth.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Illusive’s technology lures hackers by blanketing a company’s network with booby-trapped data. Once an intruder uses this deceptive data, the company’s security is alerted and the attacker can be removed from the system.

“Almost all of the security solutions and companies out there have taken a reactive approach to security,” Illusive founder and CEO Ofer Israeli said at a recent Reuters cyber summit. “So we built a world and reality where the attacker would need to react to us instead of us reacting to him.”

OakNorth last year became the first British bank to fully host its core systems on the cloud.

“We liked their (Illusive‘s) approach of exploiting an attacker’s vulnerabilities by looking at the network from an attacker’s perspective rather than trying to anticipate every weakness of an organization,” OakNorth’s information technology director Rui Silva said.

Reporting by Dan Pleck; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
